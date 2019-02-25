African swine fever spreads to third Vietnamese province - state media

HANOI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - African swine fever has been detected in a farm in Vietnam’s northern port city of Haiphong, raising the number of provinces infected with the virus to three, state media reported on Monday.

Pigs had been found dead at the farm and two of the five samples taken had tested positive to the highly contagious disease, according to a report in the Nong Nghiep Vietnam newspaper, run by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Authorities said last week that African swine fever had been detected on three farms in the Thai Binh and Hung Yen provinces, the first confirmed cases of the disease in the Southeast Asian country. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; editing by Richard Pullin)