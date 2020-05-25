Healthcare
May 25, 2020 / 8:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vietnam plans $679 mln tax cut for small businesses -fin ministry

1 Min Read

HANOI, May 25 (Reuters) - Vietnam plans a 15.84 trillion dong ($679 million) cut in corporate income tax for small-sized enterprises this year to help them overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

The ministry is seeking a 30% cut in corporate income tax for companies with annual revenue of less than 50 billion dong ($2.15 million) and fewer than 100 employees, it said in a statement, adding that the plan is pending government approval.

Small firms account for 93% of the 760,000 companies in the Southeast Asian country, the ministry said. ($1 = 23,308.0000 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below