October 19, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

PetroVietnam says Tokyo Gas may help with power plant project in Vietnam

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Tokyo Gas is interested in cooperating with Vietnam’s PetroVietnam Power Corp, or PV Power, to develop a natural gas-fired power project in the Southeast Asian country, PV Power’s parent said on Friday.

Tokyo Gas wants to help secure long-term liquefied natural gas supplies and funds for the construction of the Nhon Trach 3 & 4 power plants in the southern province of Dong Nai, state-run Vietnam Oil and Gas Group said in a statement on its website.

It did not say if Tokyo Gas would hold a stake in the project.

Tokyo Gas did not immediately respond to a request for comment made via its website.

The statement follows a meeting between senior executives from PV Power and Tokyo Gas in Hanoi this week, PV Power said.

The two plants, with a combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts, would be operational from 2020, according to PV Power. (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

