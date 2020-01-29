Vietnam expects $100 mln trade deficit in Jan - govt statistics office

HANOI, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s trade balance is seen slipping into a deficit of $100 million in January, from a surplus of $259 million in December last year, preliminary government data released on Wednesday shows.

Exports in January were are likely to slump 14.3% from a year earlier to $19 billion, and imports are forecast to decrease 11.3% to $19.1 billion, the General Statistics Office said in a statement.

The GSO’s figures are based on partial data for the month, and is often subject to revision. (Reporting by Phuong Nguyen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)