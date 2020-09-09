Vietnam carmaker Vinfast says buys GM Holden's testing centre

HANOI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s first domestic car manufacturer, Vinfast, said on Wednesday it had bought GM Holden’s Lang Lang Testing Centre in Australia, as part of its efforts to expand internationally.

Vinfast, a unit of Vietnam’s largest conglomerate Vingroup JSC, did not give value of the deal.

The purchase of the 872 hectare (2,155 acre) testing centre in the Australian state of Victoria followed the company’s move to open a research and development centre in Melbourne in June. (Reporting by Khanh Vu Editing by Ed Davies)