Nov 30 (Reuters) - Artificial intelligence company View Inc said on Monday it would merge with CF Finance Acquisition Corp II, a blank-check company sponsored by Cantor Fitzgerald & Co, in a deal which values View at an enterprise value of $1.6 billion.

View said the combined company will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq market after the merger closes. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)