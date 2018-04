April 23 (Reuters) - Software company Trimble Inc said on Monday it will acquire privately-held Viewpoint from investment firm Bain Capital in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2 billion as it looks expand its services in the construction sector.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2018, Trimble said. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)