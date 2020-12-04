RPT-Iron-infusion maker Vifor aims to pump up heart, kidney portfolio

(Adds more codes, no changes to text)

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Swiss iron infusion maker Vifor Pharma is hunting for drugs to bolster its kidney- and heart-disease portfolio, sees deal-free years as “failures” and has the financial muscle to stay independent, Chief Executive Stefan Schulze told Reuters.

In an interview, Schulz declined to comment on a Reuters report last week outlining a recent takeover approach by at least one private equity company, saying Vifor does not need outside help to grow.

“There is no need for us to be acquired in order to support our core story and strategy,” Schulz said. “We are a growth company.”

Takeover talks stalled over differences on price, two sources told Reuters.

Vifor shares rose 65% last year but have fallen 25% this year, as COVID-19 restrictions limited sales of treatments like the $1 billion-per-year infusion Ferinject for iron deficiency. Vifor is up around 5% since the takeover report, for a market capitalisation of 8.7 billion Swiss francs ($9.8 billion).

In November, Vifor agreed to pay Angion Biomedica up to $80 million for an experimental medicine aimed at kidney transplant patients and heart-surgery patients with kidney damage, following expansion in China in February.

Schulz, who took over as CEO in May after stints leading the company’s renal care joint venture with German dialysis specialist Fresenius and as Vifor’s COO, said on Thursday he is still looking for more assets to fill “white spaces”.

“I would rather see three deals per year than just one,” he said. “I would call every year where we have not done at least one a failed year.”

The first COVID-19 wave stalled Vifor’s first-half growth.

While Schulz said health systems were better prepared for the ongoing second wave, it is muting sales again, although he stuck to growth forecasts halved in August to 5%.

“We feel very confident that once we see the light at the end of the tunnel, hopefully spring next year, that we are completely back to normal growth rates,” he said. ($1 = 0.8899 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller and Paul Arnold; Editing by Michael Shields)