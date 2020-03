March 16 (Reuters) - Swiss real estate firm Priora Suisse said on Monday it will sell 2 million shares of pharmaceutical company Vifor Pharma, or about a 3% stake.

Priora Suisse is controlled by entrepreneur Remo Stoffel, who holds a 12.8% stake in Vifor Pharma, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company said the sale will be undertaken through an accelerated bookbuild offering. (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)