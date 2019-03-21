Vienna Insurance Group defines range for dividend payouts

VIENNA, March 21 (Reuters) - Vienna Insurance Group changes its dividend policy and will distribute between 30 and 50 percent of net profit to its shareholders in the future, it said.

“The aim is to keep the dividend per share aligned with group performance,” it said late on Wednesday.

Since 2005, the company has used “at least 30 percent” of its net profit for dividend payouts.

Vienna Insurance Group will release 2018 results later on Thursday. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Tassilo Hummel)