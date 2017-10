SAO PAULO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world’s largest meatpacker, has concluded the sale of its stake in dairy company Vigor Alimentos SA to Mexico’s Grupo Lala SAB de CV, the Brazilian company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

JBS will receive 786 million reais ($241 million) and will use the proceeds to reduce debt, the filing said. ($1 = 3.2597 reais) (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer)