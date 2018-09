Sept 18 (Reuters) - Viking Therapeutics Inc said on Tuesday its experimental liver disease treatment met the main goals of a mid-stage trial by reducing cholesterol and liver fat in patients.

The 12-week study tested Viking’s VK2809 against a placebo in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and elevated LDL-C, or “bad cholesterol”. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)