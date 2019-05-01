Australia's Villa World receives sweetened takeover bid from AVID Property Group

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian property developer Villa World on Thursday received a sweetened takeover offer from AVID Property Group Australia Pty, which now values the company at A$293.5 million($205.95 million).

AVID bumped up the offer to A$2.345 for each Villa World share from A$2.23 a share offered mid-March. Villa World said in a statement its directors intend to vote in favor of the revised proposal.