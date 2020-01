Jan 24 (Reuters) - Takeover target Village Roadshow Ltd said on Friday that private equity firm BGH Capital has made a A$776.9 million ($531.32 million) buyout offer for the Australian entertainment firm.

The unsolicited bid of A$4 per share in cash was slightly higher than the A$3.9 a share indicative offer that Village Roadshow received in December from Pacific Equity Partners. ($1 = 1.4622 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)