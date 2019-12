Dec 19 (Reuters) - Australian theme parks and movie theatre operator Village Roadshow on Thursday said it has received a conditional indicative takeover bid from Pacific Equity Partners for A$761.2 million ($517 million)

The offer of A$3.90 per share represents a premium of 21.9% to Village Roadshow’s last close. ($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)