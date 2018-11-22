Vietnam's state-run SCIC raises $315.7 mln via Vinaconex stake sale

HANOI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s state-run State Capital Investment Corp, or SCIC, raised 7.37 trillion dong ($315.7 million) selling a 57.71 stake in Vietnam Construction and Import Export JSC on Thursday, the Hanoi bourse said.

SCIC sold all of the 254.9 million shares of the construction firm, better known as Vinaconex, offered at an auction at the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the exchange said in a filing.

The shares were sold to two domestic corporate investors and one domestic personal investor at an average price of 28,900 dong apiece, it added.

Vinaconex shares closed flat at 18,500 dong on Thursday.

Separately, military-run telecom company Viettel Group raised $85.67 million auctioning 94 million shares of Vinaconex also on Thursday, the bourse said. ($1 = 23,345 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)