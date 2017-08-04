FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 16 hours ago

Vietnam state capital firm to sell 3.33 pct of Vinamilk shares in 2017-chairman

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Vietnam's state investment firm plans to sell an additional 3.33 percent of dairy company Vinamilk shares in 2017, furthering the privatisation process for one of the state's most lucrative assets, its chairman said on Friday.

The sale is expected to happen in October, or sooner if possible, and would be open to all types of investors that meet requirements, including foreign investors, chairman Nguyen Duc Chi said in a press conference. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

