Jardine Cycle & Carriage buys 36 million additional Vinamilk shrs

HANOI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A unit of Singapore-listed Jardine Cycle and Carriage Ltd has bought 36 million additional shares of dairy firm Vinamilk, Vietnam’s biggest listed company, it said in a statement on Thursday.

​The deal follows Jardine Cycle’s previous purchase of 5.53 percent stake in Vinamilk for $616.6 million, through the open market and participation in an auction by the State Capital Investment Commission of Vietnam (SCIC).

Jardine Cycle’s unit Platinum Victory bought the additional shares via on-market purchases, the company said in a filing to the Singapore bourse.

Vinamilk, listed on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange, is among a handful of Vietnam’s state assets to attract significant interest from foreign investors as the government works to reform state-owned enterprises.

Officials at the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange did not provide further details.

Vinamilk shares rose as much as 1.21 percent to 184,000 dong a share ($8.11 each) on Thursday.