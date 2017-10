(Corrects company affix to JSC, not JSV)

HANOI, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s State Capital Investment Corp (SCIC) plans to sell 3.33 percent of Vietnam Dairy Products JSC (Vinamilk) on Nov. 10, without the purchase cap on each investor that had damped interest in a similar sale last year, the SCIC’s chairman said on Monday.

A starting price is likely to be announced seven to 10 days prior to the sale date, Nguyen Duc Chi said at a media briefing. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen)