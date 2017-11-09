FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vinamilk's minimum share sale price set at 151,200 dong -SCIC
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2017 / 11:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Vinamilk's minimum share sale price set at 151,200 dong -SCIC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) on Thursday set a minimum price for a 3.33 percent stake sale in dairy firm Vinamilk at 151,200 dong per share ($6.66 each), it said in a statement.

That was based on a Thursday close at 162,500 dong ($7.15 each) and a 7 percent trading band allowed on the exchange.

The sale, expected on Nov. 10, is part of the government’s plan to divest from state-owned enterprises.

A successful stake sale would reduce state ownership in Vinamilk, Vietnam’s biggest listed firm, to 36 percent, enough to retain veto rights.

$1 = 22,712 dong Reporting by Mi Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
