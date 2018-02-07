Construction group Vinci eyes further revenue and profit rise in 2018

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - French company Vinci on Wednesday forecast a further rise in profits and revenue this year thanks to an improving domestic construction market and a robust concessions business.

Europe’s biggest construction and concessions group said net income rose 15.2 percent to 2.737 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in 2017, as revenues rose 5.7 percent to 40.248 billion euros.

The results were above analyst expectations for 2.656 billion euros in net income and 40.129 billion in revenue, based on the median of estimates in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Vinci said its proposed dividend would rise to 2.45 euros per share from the 2.10 euros paid out in 2016.