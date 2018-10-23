French construction group Vinci Q3 sales rise, confident over Q4

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - French construction and engineering group Vinci posted a 9.5 percent rise in third-quarter sales, helped by robust activity in its airports and motorway concessions units and at its construction business.

Vinci, Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company, said it was entering the last quarter of 2018 with confidence and kept forecasts that revenue and earnings would rise this year.

Total revenue reached 11.682 billion euros ($13.41 billion)in the quarter, above median estimates of 11.461 billion euros in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Excluding currency fluctuations and acquisitions or disposals, revenue rose 4.3 percent year-on-year, Vinci said.