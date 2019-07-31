Energy
July 31, 2019 / 5:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

French group Vinci keeps outlook as H1 profit rises

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - French construction group Vinci kept its forecasts for higher annual earnings and revenues as it reported an increase in first-half profits, helped by a solid performance at its airports concessions business and its contracting activities.

Vinci, which is Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company, said first-half operating profit rose 9.1% to 2.3 billion euros ($2.6 billion), while revenues increased 10% to 21.7 billion.

Vinci has been expanding into faster-growing and more profitable concessions such as airports and motorways, as well as engineering projects for the energy industry, in order to counter weakness elsewhere in the construction sector.

$1 = 0.8964 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

