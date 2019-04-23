French group Vinci keeps outlook for more growth as Q1 sales rise

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Construction and transport group Vinci posted a 9.6 percent rise in first-quarter sales, helped by recent acquisitions, and the company kept forecasts for further growth in profits and revenues this year.

Vinci, which is Europe’s biggest construction and concessions company, said revenue rose to 9.7 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in the quarter, ahead of a median forecast for sales of 9.4 billion euros in an In-Front Data poll for Reuters.

The order intake for the quarter stood at 34.9 billion euros, up 10 percent from the same period a year earlier.