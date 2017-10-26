FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vingroup's retail unit to list shares on Nov 6
Sections
Featured
Cremation of a king
World
Cremation of a king
In earnings calls, companies lose Trump focus
Business
In earnings calls, companies lose Trump focus
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
Breakingviews
Saudi utopia plan is so bonkers it just might work
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2017 / 5:42 PM / in 2 hours

Vingroup's retail unit to list shares on Nov 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup’s retail property business has been granted approval to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange on November 6, a listing document showed on Thursday.

Shares in Vincom Retail, which operates Vingroup’s shopping malls, will have a reference price of 33,800 dong a share ($1.49 each), valuing the company at 64.2 trillion dong ($2.83 billion).

Vingroup, Vietnam’s fifth-biggest company by market value, has interests in real estate, retail, hotels, e-commerce, healthcare, education, agriculture and car manufacturing among others. ($1 = 22,720 dong) (Reporting by Mi Nguyen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.