FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 22, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Vingroup to raise $400 mln by issuing shares to Hanwha unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s biggest conglomerate Vingroup JSC will raise $400 million by issuing preference shares to a unit of South Korea’s Hanwha Life Insurance in a private placement, it said on Wednesday.

Vingroup will issue 84 million convertible dividend preference shares to Hanwha Asset Management at a price of 110,976 dong ($4.76) per share, it said in a statement. The shares will not be transferable for one year.

Vingroup, which had a market value of about 340 trillion dong as of July 31, has businesses in property, hospitality, entertainment, retail, healthcare, education, agriculture, automobiles and smartphone production.

The company recently announced plans to foray into artificial intelligence.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Ltd was Vingroup’s financial adviser in the private placement. ($1 = 23,293 dong) (Reporting by Khanh Vu; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.