Vincom Retail launches up to $713 mln IPO, Vietnam's largest-IFR
#Financials
October 16, 2017 / 2:28 AM / in 5 days

Vincom Retail launches up to $713 mln IPO, Vietnam's largest-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vincom Retail, the shopping mall subsidiary of Vingroup, launched on Monday Vietnam’s largest-ever initial public offering (IPO), in a deal worth up to $713 million, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.

The IPO consists of 380.22 million shares in the institutional tranche and another 19 million for the retail tranche, offered in an indicative range of 37,000 to 40,600 dong each, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

That would put the offering at up to 16.2 trillion dong ($713 million), with all proceeds going to Vincom Retail’s private equity investors and other shareholders.

Vingroup did not immediately responded to a request for comment on the IPO terms.

$1 = 22,710.0000 dong Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
