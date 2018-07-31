FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:50 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

UPDATE 1-Vietnam's Vingroup H1 net profit falls 11.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on cost of goods sold and services rendered)

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, July 31 (Reuters) - Vingroup, Vietnam’s top firm by market valuation, posted an 11.5 percent fall in first-half net profit on Tuesday, hurt by rising costs of goods sold and services rendered.

Net profit fell to 1.65 trillion dong ($70.89 million) for the six months ended June, while total revenue jumped 73.6 percent to 61.2 trillion dong, according to the financial statements filed to the exchange. The cost of goods sold and services rendered almost doubled to 46 trillion dong.

The company recorded a loss of 44 billion dong for its joint venture and affiliated companies, compared with a 15 billion dong profit in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Vingroup posted a 63 percent jump in revenue but a 52.9 percent drop in net profit, with losses in its affiliate and joint venture firms. In the year-ago period, it also recorded an income from deferred income tax of 252 billion dong.

The cost of goods sold and services rendered increased in all sectors for the second quarter, notably for inventory properties, hotel and amusement park, as well as for supermarkets and retail outlets. ($1 = 23,275 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
