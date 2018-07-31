FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 4:50 AM / in an hour

Vietnam's Vingroup H1 net profit falls 11.5 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, July 31 (Reuters) - Vingroup, Vietnam’s top firm by market valuation, said on Tuesday first-half net profit fell 11.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.65 trillion dong ($70.89 million).

Total revenue jumped 73.6 percent to 61.2 trillion dong, according to the financial statements filed to the exchange.

The company recorded a loss of 44 billion dong for its joint venture and affiliated companies, compared with a 15 billion dong profit in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, Vingroup posted a 63 percent jump in revenue but a 52.9 percent drop in net profit, with losses in its affiliate and joint venture firms. ($1 = 23,275 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

