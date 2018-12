HANOI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Vietnam’ biggest list firm by market value, Vingroup, will launch four models of its first smartphones on Dec. 14 under the brand name ‘Vsmart’, it said on Monday.

The Vsmart phones are made in its factory in Vietnam’s northern city of Haiphong, with a capacity to produce 5 million products a year in the first stage, Vingroup said in a statement. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)