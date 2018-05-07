UPDATE 1-Vinhomes share sale raises $1.35 bln in Vietnam's biggest issue - sources

* Vinhomes betting on rising home sales in booming market

* Shares were marketed between 110,500-114,700 dong/shr

* Cornerstones take up nearly three-quarters of issue (Recasts with details of equity offering)

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - An initial equity offering of Vinhomes JSC, the residential property development unit of Vingroup JSC, raised about $1.35 billion in the country’s biggest-ever issue after being priced at the top end of an indicative range, sources told Reuters on Monday.

The company is betting on rising home sales to drive up its business at a time when foreign and local investors are pouring money into the country, attracted by strong economic growth and a slew of sales by state-owned and private companies.

Existing Vinhomes investors are selling about 268 million shares, or 10 percent of the firm’s equity capital, at 114,700 dong ($5.03) each, versus an indicative range of 110,500-114,700 dong, said the sources, who are familiar with the matter but did not want to be named as terms of the pricing were confidential.

Vingroup declined to comment on the pricing.

Sources had previously said that Vinhomes’ float could raise up to $2 billion. As the issue was not sold to retail investors, bankers refer to it as an initial equity offering.

Vietnam’s strong growth prospects, a privatisation drive by the government and successful private sector IPOs over the past two years have attracted many investors to the country.

Last month, Singapore wealth fund GIC came in as a pre-IPO investor and took a roughly 7 percent stake in Vinhomes for about $853 million by buying shares from Vingroup and other shareholders, source said.

Vinhomes’ equity offering eclipsed an offering from Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank, which was also priced at the top-end of an indicative range and raised roughly $922 million last month.

Though local equity markets have dropped 15 percent from a record high struck last month, analysts view the correction as short-lived.

Global and local investors such as Capital Research and Management Company, Dragon Capital and Mirae Asset Global Investments agreed to take up about three-quarters of Vinhomes’ equity offering, according to a termsheet of the issue.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global co-ordinators for the deal. ($1 = 22,788.0000 dong) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in HANOI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)