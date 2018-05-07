FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 4:08 AM

Vinhomes prices Vietnam's biggest equity offer at top, raises $1.35 bln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 7 (Reuters) - Vinhomes JSC, the residential property developer of conglomerate Vingroup JSC, priced an equity offering at the top of its indicative range and raised about $1.35 billion in the country’s biggest-ever share issue, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Vinhomes priced about 268 million secondary shares at 114,700 Vietnamese dong ($5.03) each, compared with a marketing range of 110,500-114,700 dong each, said the sources who did not wish to named as terms of the pricing were confidential.

Vingroup declined to comment on the pricing.

The company is betting on rising home sales in one of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing economies, and the offering comes as Vietnam draws in interest from global and local funds. ($1 = 22,788.0000 dong) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in HANOI; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
