Vinson & Elkins hires ex-EPA official behind Fiat Chrysler $800 mln deal

A former Environmental Protection Agency official who led negotiations on behalf of the agency in an $800 million settlement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV over diesel emissions joined Vinson & Elkins as a partner, the law firm said on Tuesday.

Patrick Traylor, who was most recently deputy assistant administrator for the EPA’s office of enforcement and compliance assurance, moved to private practice as a Washington, D.C.-based partner in V&E’s environmental litigation practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IUlo71