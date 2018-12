OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian payment firm Vipps has signed a deal with China’s Alipay to expand its payment solutions, a Vipps spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Norwegian’s biggest bank DNB and other banks are among the top owners of Vipps.

Business daily Dagens Naeringsliv first reported the deal. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; editing by Jason Neely)