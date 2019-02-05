Virgin Australia appoints Paul Scurrah as CEO

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia’s No. 2 airline Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Wednesday said it had appointed Paul Scurrah as its chief executive officer and managing director.

Scurrah, who has 20 years of experience in transport, logistics, travel and aviation, most recently held CEO roles at DP World Australia and Queensland Rail, the company said in a statement.

Scurrah officially begins his role on March 25, replacing current CEO and managing director John Borghetti. Scurrah will also join the board as an executive director.