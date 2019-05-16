UPDATE 1-Virgin Australia changes course, sees underlying loss in 2019

(Adds context, details on competitors)

May 17 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd said on Friday it expects to record a loss in fiscal 2019 due to tougher domestic conditions, as well as fuel price and foreign exchange headwinds.

The announcement marks a drastic shift in tone for the airline operator, which in February posted its best half-year profit in a decade on the strength of its domestic business.

Underlying earnings for 2019 will be at least A$100 million ($68.93 million) lower than the A$64.4 million reported in 2018, the company said in a statement.

“While we have continued to grow revenue, this announcement shows that our business needs to become more resilient to challenges such as weaker demand, high fuel prices and the foreign exchange environment,” said Group Chief Executive Officer Paul Scurrah.

Virgin said revenue for the year was expected to grow by 6%, but growth had moderated throughout the second half of the year.

The company flagged lower demand in both its corporate and leisure sectors, owing to weaker spending in Australia. It said it has made some immediate adjustments to its capacity and the frequency of services.

In contrast, Virgin’s biggest domestic competitor, Qantas Airways Ltd earlier in May forecast record annual revenue. ($1 = 1.4507 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)