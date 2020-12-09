Virgin Australia expects challenging profit outlook on key routes as Rex enters market

SYDNEY, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia expects the profit outlook for the Sydney-Melbourne-Brisbane triangle will be challenging for a long time as Regional Express Holdings Ltd (Rex) enters the market, Virgin’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

Rex plans to launch Sydney-Melbourne flights in March in a challenge to Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin and has begun selling seats for as little as A$79 ($58.70) each way to gain customers by undercutting its rivals.

“It is a challenging outlook for the profit pool on the triangle for a long period of time because Virgin Australia has no intent of backing off that market share either,” Virgin CEO Jayne Hrdlicka said at a CAPA Centre for Aviation event.