Financials
September 15, 2019 / 10:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Virgin Australia to buy rest of frequent flyer programme for $481 mln

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Monday said it entered into a term sheet to buy back the 35% of its Velocity frequent flyer programme that it does not already own for A$700 million ($480.83 million) from private-equity group Affinity Equity Partners.

Sources had said the deal is likely to value the business at around A$2 billion.

Completion of the deal is subject to the funding and regulatory approval, Australia’s second-largest airline said in a statement.

$1 = 1.4558 Australian dollars Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below