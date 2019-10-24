Industrials
Virgin Australia to issue $425 mln unsecured notes to fund Velocity acquisition

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd on Friday priced a $425 million issue of unsecured notes, the proceeds of which will partly fund the proposed acquisition of 35% of its Velocity frequent flyer programme that it does not already own.

Virgin had last month said it entered an agreement to buy back the Velocity stake for A$700 million ($477.26 million) from private-equity group Affinity Equity Partners.

The company has also obtained approval from the Foreign Investment Review Board for the Velocity acquisition.

