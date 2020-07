July 15 (Reuters) - Billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc on Wednesday named Walt Disney Co executive Michael Colglazier as its new chief executive officer.

Colglazier will replace George Whitesides, who joined the company in 2010 as its first CEO.

The appointment is effective from July 20. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)