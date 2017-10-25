UPDATE 1-Virgin Money set for rare female leadership team

* Ex-HSBC executive Irene Dorner tipped as non-exec chair

* Could create first female CEO-chairwoman duo in FTSE 350

* Dorner also held roles at AXA and Rolls Royce

* CEO Gadhia long-term advocate of women equality in finance (Adds details, background)

By Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Virgin Money is in advanced talks to appoint former HSBC executive Irene Dorner as its chairwoman elect, paving the way for a rarity in global banking – a female chair and chief executive team.

Any appointment would be subject to regulatory approval, British challenger Virgin Money said in a brief statement on Wednesday, responding to speculation in the media about Dorner coming on board.

Dorner, 62, has held multiple roles at HSBC, including acting as chief executive of HSBC USA. A formidable and well-known female voice in the corporate arena, she has also been a non-executive director at French insurer AXA and British engineering group Rolls Royce.

If Dorner joins Virgin Money, she will be taking over from Glen Moreno, who intends to retire in 2018, and would be joining Jayne-Anne Gadhia, the first female CEO of a listed British bank.

The appointment would also make Virgin Money the only FTSE 350 company to have an all female duo at the helm.

Women directors are still relatively few in Britain despite government efforts to encourage companies to appoint more to boardroom roles.

Last year, nearly two-thirds of Britain's 350 biggest listed companies failed to reach a target of having 25 percent of female board members, and four-fifths had two or fewer women on their boards, according to an inquiry by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission into fairness, transparency and diversity in FTSE 350 board appointments. (reut.rs/2xm6WNw)

A more recent report commissioned by Virgin Money and the British government has found that although the number of women on FTSE 100 boards across financial services companies and other sectors has risen to 26.1 percent, only 9.6 percent of these women hold executive positions.

Over the past decade, Gadhia has actively championed the cause of greater gender diversity in the British financial services sector and was the architect of the Women in Finance Charter to promote gender equality in the finance industry.

The 10-point charter had 141 signatories as of July, including members such as Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank, according to the British government.

Theresa May, who became only the second female British prime minister after Margaret Thatcher, last year criticised Britain’s finance industry for failing to promote and retain women.

Other women in senior executive roles in the finance sector include Ana Botin, who is executive chairman of Santander and Inga Beale, who is CEO of Lloyd’s of London .

Sky News had reported on Tuesday that Virgin Money was close to naming Dorner as chairman. (bit.ly/2yNsvdj)

Dorner first came into the spotlight in July 2012, when she apologised to a U.S. Senate panel which was investigating HSBC , alongside other banks, over allegations of money laundering. (reut.rs/2z5oS3r) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by David Holmes and Jane Merriman)