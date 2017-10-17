FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Virgin Money reports gross mortgage lending of 6.5 bln stg in first nine months
October 17, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 5 days ago

Virgin Money reports gross mortgage lending of 6.5 bln stg in first nine months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money reported gross mortgage lending of 6.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) to the end of the third quarter, and said it had seen robust consumer demand with low unemployment and a resilient housing market.

Virgin Money said credit card balances were 2.89 billion pounds at the end of September, up from 2.44 billion pounds at the end of 2016.

The bank, which listed on London’s main market in 2014, said it expected its full-year CET1 ratio, a closely watched measure of balance sheet strength, to be around 13.5 percent.

$1 = 0.7548 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru, editing by Anjuli Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
