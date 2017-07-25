FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 6:20 AM / in 22 days

Virgin Money's H1 pretax profit up 26 pct

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - British challenger bank Virgin Money Holdings Plc posted a 26 percent rise in first-half underlying pretax profit, helped by growth in the bank's core mortgages, savings and credit card businesses.

Underlying pretax profit rose to 128.6 million pounds ($167.68 million) for the six months ended June compared with 101.8 million pounds a year earlier.

The lender said in a separate statement that its chairman Glen Moreno is to retire in 2018. ($1 = 0.7669 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

