Jan 30 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer Ian Smith will resign, leaving the lender that is in the midst of a rebranding.

The bank said Smith will remain in his role to support an orderly transition until after the company's interim results. (reut.rs/2GMsRnv) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)