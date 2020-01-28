Virgin Money loan book grows, but still warns of Brexit uncertainty

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Virgin Money UK Plc said its loan book bulked up in the first quarter as strong business lending cushioned slight weakness in the mortgage market, but the company on Tuesday warned of uncertainty over how the UK will set terms to transition out of the European Union.
“While sentiment improved following December’s election result, the UK banking market continues to face competitive pressures and uncertainty over the final Brexit settlement,” Chief Executive Officer David Duffy said.
Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr