Virginia high court sides with police in fight over license plate data collection

The Virginia Supreme Court overturned an injunction that had blocked a local police department’s “passive” use of an automated license plate reader system.

The court in a Thursday ruling found that the passive data collection is lawful because the system doesn’t qualify as an “information system” under a Virginia government data collection law. The decision in favor of the Fairfax County Police Department reversed a lower court’s 2019 ruling.

