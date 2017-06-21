Rep. Scalise, wounded in Va. shooting, in fair condition -hospital

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, was upgraded to fair condition on Wednesday, the hospital said, a week after he was shot in Virginia during congressional baseball practice.

"Congressman Steve Scalise continues to make good progress. He is now listed in fair condition and is beginning an extended period of healing and rehabilitation," according to a statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Scalise was shot in the hip when a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game. He was upgraded on Saturday from critical to serious condition.