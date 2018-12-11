VirnetX waived argument against retroactive patent reviews – Federal Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday refused to use a patent dispute between VirnetX and Apple to determine whether retroactive application of the review process created by the America Invents Act of 2012 is constitutional.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that Nevada-based VirnetX had waived the constitutional claim by raising it too late in the appeal and by limiting its argument to one paragraph in its opening brief last December.

