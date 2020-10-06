Virtual firm Scale is emerging out of 'stealth mode' – and growing fast

Scale LLP – a new law firm stacked with former in-house and Big Law attorneys – has been quietly building out its ranks in recent months, pivoting from what was a small boutique offering only outside general counsel services to what managing partner Adam Forest calls a “top-tier virtual firm” with 40 lawyers and counting.

With its official debut this week, Scale is out of “stealth mode,” Forest said, and looking to be a destination for business-savvy lawyers with client side and outside counsel experience. Forest said Scale has received over 2,500 applications since the firm cast its net through LinkedIn job listings in February.

