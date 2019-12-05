IN BRIEF: Visa top lawyer earned over $6 mln in 2019

Visa Inc top lawyer Kelly Mahon Tullier earned more than $6.3 million in the financial services company’s fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, according to a Thursday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

It’s a slight dip in pay from her $6.4 million reported earnings in 2018. The drop stems from her decreased option awards, non-equity incentives, which are a post-Dodd Frank form of cash pay, and non-categorized forms of compensation, according to the filing.

